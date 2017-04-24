Stroman looks to dominate Rays again
Friday night's Rays-Blue Jays contest at Rogers Centre will see a rematch of the April 6 pitching matchup between Blake Snell and Marcus Stroman. Stroman came away the winner in that one after limiting the Rays to one run on six hits while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of the Blue Jays' 5-2 victory.
