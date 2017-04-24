Spin control: Video of Rays Longoria's foul ball that went fair

So what happens when you hit a foul ball with so much spin on the ball that it rolls back fair? Rays 3B Evan Longoria found out last night, when he rolled a ball down the third-base line that actually hit the grass on the foul side of the basepath and then came back fair, with credit due to Orioles 3B Manny Machado for sticking with the ball to make the play.

