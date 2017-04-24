Sanchez returns for series finale wit...

Sanchez returns for series finale with Rays

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to make his return from the disabled list on Sunday for Toronto's series finale against Chris Archer and Tampa Bay. Sanchez has been on the DL with a blister on his middle finger since making his last start on April 14th.

