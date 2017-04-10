Sale gets 1st win with Red Sox; Moreland homers in 2-1 win
Chris Sale was dominant with 12 strikeouts over seven innings for his first victory with Boston, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday. Sale allowed one run on three hits with three walks, striking out seven of the last nine batters he faced.
