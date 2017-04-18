Rockies sweep Giants, Tigers win easily

Rockies sweep Giants, Tigers win easily

16 hrs ago

The Colorado Rockies completed a rare sweep of the San Francisco Giants in MLB, while the Detroit Tigers had a big win. The Rockies, who have never won the National League West since joining MLB in 1993, sit on top of the division following a three-game sweep of the reeling Giants.

