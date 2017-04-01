Reliever Tommy Hunter, outfielder Peter Bourjos and first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. will be on Tampa Bay's opening day roster after joining the Rays on minor league contracts RHP Hunter, OF Bourjos, INF Weeks to begin season with Rays Reliever Tommy Hunter, outfielder Peter Bourjos and first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. will be on Tampa Bay's opening day roster after joining the Rays on minor league contracts Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nryoUo ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.