Rays use walkoff walk to down Jays in 11 innings

There was a while Saturday when the focus was on what Chris Archer didn't do in his biggest moment, which was get out dangerous Josh Donaldson to end the eighth inning, instead allowing a go-ahead single. But by the end of the long night, there was so much to go over about what his Rays teammates did do in scoring a 3-2 walkoff win in 11 innings - on a Brad Miller walkoff walk - against the Blue Jays.

