Rays top Yankees 7-3 in MLB opener
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer throws the first pitch of the season during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer throws the first pitch of the season during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC