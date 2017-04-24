Rays Tales: Which ex-Ray does the team miss the most?
Enny Romero, now a key member of the Nationals bullpen, frustrated the Rays with his control problems but could be a significant asset now in a bullpen without a left-hander. When reviewing the lengthy list of players the Rays parted ways with from the tail end of last season to the start of this one, you'd think it would be one of the most accomplished names they are missing the most.
