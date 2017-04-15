Rays Tales: Scenes from 2013 Boston M...

Rays Tales: Scenes from 2013 Boston Marathon bombing

Being guests for Boston Marathon weekend usually just means dealing with the hassles of crowded hotels and restaurants, the annoying reality of seeing so many people in such better shape, and the novelty of/early alarm for Monday's 11:05 a.m. first pitch. But for some Rays this year, there are also the vivid - and scary - memories of their last such visit, when they were an incidental party to the 2013 terrorist bombing.

Chicago, IL

