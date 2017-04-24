Rays send Mallex Smith to Triple A to prepare for Colby Rasmus' activation

APRIL 2: Mallex Smith #0 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a bunt single to the catcher during the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees on April 2, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. 700010215 TORONTO - The Rays activated outfielder Mallex Smith from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham.

