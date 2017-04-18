Rays place Hunter on DL, promote righ...

Rays place Hunter on DL, promote righty Hu

18 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

The Rays' bullpen took yet another injury blow on Sunday when veteran right-hander Tommy Hunter was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain. But Hunter's misfortune in becoming the 11th Tampa Bay player -- and fifth reliever -- on the DL after being forced out of Saturday's over Houston turned into a whirlwind moment for 23-year-old righty Chih-Wei Hu , who earned his first promotion to the Majors from Triple-A Durham.

