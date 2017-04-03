Rays' Kevin Kiermaier enjoys second Gold Glove presentation
Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier shows off his Gold Glove award on the night a Kiermaier bobblehead is given away before Tampa Bay's extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. ST. PETERSBURG - The new house Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier bought has some extra space, which may come in handy as he plans to keep collecting Gold Glove awards.
