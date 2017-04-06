Rays journal: Tendon strain in pitchi...

Rays journal: Tendon strain in pitching elbow slows Brad Boxberger's return

2 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

RHP Brad Boxberger has been cleared to resume throwing, but the injury that has him on the shelf to start the season is not the lat strain he suffered early in spring training. This injury is a right flexor strain, which is the tendon on the inside of the elbow.

