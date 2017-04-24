Rays journal: Steven Souza Jr. relieved that hand injury isn't serious

Laying prone across the dirt surrounding home plate Saturday, RF Steven Souza Jr. , a man of great faith, could only pray that as much as the left hand just hit by Joe Biagini 's 95 mph fastball hurt, it was not broken. A few minutes later, he got the affirmation he was seeking, at least from an initial X-ray taken at the Rogers Centre, which showed only a bruise.

