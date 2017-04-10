Rays journal: Mallex Smith hits DL, Shane Peterson homers in debut

APRIL 5: Mallex Smith #0 of the Tampa Bay Rays warms up on deck before batting during the fourth inning of a game against the New York Yankees on April 5, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. 700010249 BOSTON - The Rays took a cautious approach in putting OF Mallex Smith on the 10-day disabled list due to tightness in his right hamstring, and they made what they believed was a safe move in replacing him with OF Shane Peterson , who homered in his first at-bat against the Red Sox on Friday.

