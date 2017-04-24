Rays journal: Longoria foul ball that spins back fair proves baseball adage correct

There's a saying among baseball people, even longtimers, that one of the joys of the game is that on any night you might witness something never seen before. Rays 3B Evan Longoria grounded a ball toward third base foul enough that it hit on the grass 3-feet wide of the line - and then somehow spun fiercely back into fair territory, where Orioles 3B Manny Machado picked it up and, with Longoria understandably getting a late start, threw to first for an easy out.

