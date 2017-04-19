Rays journal: Erasmo Ramirez comes out of bullpen to start Thursday for injured Odorizzi
Some starting pitchers who are sent to the bullpen never get over the feeling that they should still be in the rotation. RHP Erasmo Ramirez said he felt that way last season but doesn't this year.
