Rays journal: Chih-Wei Hu has memorable, and long, first day in majors

The excitement actually started around 11 p.m. Saturday, when he got summoned to the lobby of the Louisville, Ky., hotel where the Triple-A Durham team was staying to get the news then called his parents in Taiwan to tell them. He tried to sleep until 3:30 a.m., headed to the airport at 4, took a flight at 6 to Atlanta, connected there for another flight to Tampa, made it to the Trop around 10:30, got welcomed and acclimated to the majors, warmed up but didn't get in to Sunday's game then boarded the team plane for another flight to Baltimore, getting to the hotel around 9:30 p.m. Hu's promotion was a big deal back home as he is just the 12th Taiwan-born player to reach the majors, and the second active, joining Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen .

