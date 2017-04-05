Rays journal: Blake Snell looks to al...

Rays journal: Blake Snell looks to alleviate concerns in Thursday's start

4 hrs ago

The velocity on LHP Blake Snell 's fastball increased to the 94-96 mph range during his last spring training start, something he and the Rays were waiting for. He also competed better during his last two outings, something the Rays were waiting for.

