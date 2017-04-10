Rays journal: Alex Cobb adjusting to life without his changeup
Rays RHP Alex Cobb can be a tad stubborn, so it's no surprise that when he was told that the changeup is the last pitch to come back after recovery from Tommy John surgery, he thought it would be different for him. But that has proven to be the case, which has caused Cobb to make a fundamental change in his repertoire, throwing his curveball more frequently and in more pressing situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC