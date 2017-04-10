Rays journal: Alex Cobb adjusting to life without his changeup

Rays RHP Alex Cobb can be a tad stubborn, so it's no surprise that when he was told that the changeup is the last pitch to come back after recovery from Tommy John surgery, he thought it would be different for him. But that has proven to be the case, which has caused Cobb to make a fundamental change in his repertoire, throwing his curveball more frequently and in more pressing situations.

