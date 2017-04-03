Rays DFA Maile to make room for Bourjos
The Rays tweaked their 40-man roster on Sunday, and catcher Luke Maile became the casualty of the move as the 26-year-old was designated for assignment. Because outfielder Peter Bourjos was not on the team's 40-man roster, he had to be added prior to Sunday's noon ET deadline.
