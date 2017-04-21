Rays' Corey Dickerson homers, continues to thrive in leadoff role
Corey Dickerson led off Friday's game against the Astros with a monster home run that reached the back wall down the rightfield line. It was his second leadoff homer of the season and, once again, confirmed the Rays' decision to have the power-hitting DH/leftfielder bat at the top of the order.
