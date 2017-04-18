Rays beat Tigers 8-7 on error in ninth
In a game played erratically by both teams, there was officially only one error Wednesday night, and it came on the final play of the Detroit Tigers ' 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays . A throwing error by Jose Iglesias allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning.
