Pineda nearly perfect in win over Rays Michael Pineda got the start...
Monday morning, Yankees manager Joe Girardi was specifically asked whether or not Michael Pineda could rise to the occasion of pitching the home opener. His answer was basically "I hope so," but after Pineda was perfect through 6 2/3 innings and lasted 7 2/3 innings total in the Yankees' 8-1 win over the Rays, his thoughts were much more concrete.
