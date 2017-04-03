Pineda gets shelled in short outing as Yankees fall to Rays
In his first start of the 2017 season on Wednesday night, Michael Pineda lasted just 3.2 innings as the Yankees dropped the rubber-game of their three-game series to the Rays, 4-1. The three Yankees' starters during the series -- Masahiro Tanaka , CC Sabathia and Pineda -- went a combined 11.1 innings, putting stress on the team's bullpen early in the season .
