Oakland, not Las Vegas, A's win fourth in a row, 3-1
Oakland shortstop Adam Rosales puts the tag on Seattle's Guillermo Heredia after A's starter Sean Manaea's pickoff caught Heredia leaning. Oakland's baseball team found itself connected to Las Vegas on Friday with the report that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred had brought up Las Vegas as a possible new home for either the A's or the Tampa Bay Rays.
