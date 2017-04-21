Oakland, not Las Vegas, A's win fourt...

Oakland, not Las Vegas, A's win fourth in a row, 3-1

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Oakland shortstop Adam Rosales puts the tag on Seattle's Guillermo Heredia after A's starter Sean Manaea's pickoff caught Heredia leaning. Oakland's baseball team found itself connected to Las Vegas on Friday with the report that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred had brought up Las Vegas as a possible new home for either the A's or the Tampa Bay Rays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC