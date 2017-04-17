Moreland hitting in clutch

Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and drove in three runs, helping the Red Sox rally to a 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Boston trailed 5-4 before loading the bases against Danny Farquhar , and Moreland singled off left-hander Xavier Cedeno, who already has blown three leads this season.

