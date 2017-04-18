Marc Topkin's takeaways from Saturday's Rays-Astros game
RHP Tommy Hunter hobbling off the field with right-calf tightness in the sixth was the latest blow to a shorthanded bullpen already missing Brad Boxberger, Xavier Cedeno, Shawn Tolleson and prospect Jaime Schultz due to injury. LHP Blake Snell keeps searching for something to become more effective and efficient.
