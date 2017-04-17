Marc Topkin's takeaways from Monday's Rays-Red Sox game

If there can be any good that comes out of Monday's game for Blake Snell , maybe it's the lesson of how making the adjustment of using more offspeed pitches got quicker outs and got him through his final three innings on 46 pitches. RF Steven Souza Jr. still does some odd things , like nearly getting picked off third the other day, but his overall play, in the field and at the plate, has been better, evidenced by his .385 average with runners in scoring position and team co-leading 10 RBIs.

