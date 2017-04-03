Marc Topkin, Times Staff WriterTakeaw...

Marc Topkin, Times Staff WriterTakeaways from Rays loss to Blue Jays

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle. OF Steven Souza Jr. had three more hits and, as important, didn't strike out Thursday against the Blue Jays, meaning that through four games he is 6-for-14 with a 1.071 OPS and just one strikeout in 16 plate appearances.

