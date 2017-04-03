Leading Off: Arroyo, Guthrie back in majors, Red Sox ailing
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, shakes hands with third base coach Luis Rivera after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Garrett Richards, left, leaves the field with a trainer after being relieved during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC