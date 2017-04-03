Leading Off: Arroyo, Guthrie back in ...

Leading Off: Arroyo, Guthrie back in majors, Red Sox ailing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, shakes hands with third base coach Luis Rivera after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Garrett Richards, left, leaves the field with a trainer after being relieved during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC