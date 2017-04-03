Jose De Leon on DL as Rays set minor-league rosters

RHP Jose De Leon, the highly touted prospect acquired from the Dodgers for 2B Logan Forsythe, will open the season on the minor-league DL as the result of forearm muscle comfort the Rays say is since resolved. De Leon was ticketed for Triple-A Durham, and seemed likely to be the first starter called up if the Rays had a need at the big-league level.

