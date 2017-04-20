Home sweet home: Rays complete sweep ...

Home sweet home: Rays complete sweep of Tigers

2 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

Home has rarely looked so sweet to the Rays, who rebounded from a rough road trip to sweep a three-game series from the AL Central-leading Tigers. The final win came in Thursday's matinee - and without any of the drama of the night before as the Rays took an early lead and rolled to the 8-1 victory.

