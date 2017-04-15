Grading Jordan Montgomery's Debut

Grading Jordan Montgomery's Debut

12 hrs ago

Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher and Sumter native Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Justin Wilson struck out one and walked one in the eighth and Francisco Rodriguez struck out two and allowed a hit in the ninth, earning his second save in three chances.

