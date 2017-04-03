Durham Bulls Unveil Tampa Bay Rays 20th Anniversary Uniforms
The Durham Bulls will officially begin their 20th season as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization tonight. To mark the occasion, later on the season, they'll celebrate 20 years with the organization by wearing commemorative Tampa Bay Rays inspired jerseys and hats, as well as a patch on the right sleeve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.
