Durham Bulls blast way past Charlotte Knights in home opener
The Durham Bulls bats provided plenty of blasts that made the post-game fireworks show a true celebration on Monday night. Durham stroked 11 base hits, including three home runs, to top Charlotte 7-4 in the Bulls first home game of the International League baseball season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
