Dropped toss leads to 4-3 loss to Red Sox, ending miserable road trip for Rays

As the Rays trudged out of Fenway Park following their latest mess in Monday's Marathon Day matinee 4-3 loss to the Red Sox, among several issues to discuss was which was more immensely troubling: The number of mistakes - physical, mental, strategic and more - they made in slogging through the 1-6 road trip that stripped away all the glimmer from their seemingly promising 5-2 start? "Frustrating loss," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We talk about for us to have our best chance, we've got to play clean baseball.

