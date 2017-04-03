Dickerson homers, drives in 2 to help Rays beat Yankees 4-1

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb goes into his windup on a delivery to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Play our Auto Racing Challenge! Just pick the 10 drivers you think will finish 1st through 10th for each race and your top 15 races count as your overall score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.