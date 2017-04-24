Despite 12-13 record, Rays show resilience during first four weeks
The result obviously wasn't what the Rays wanted Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays, but there was some good in the circumstances, as Matt Andriese spared the worn-out bullpen by working seven innings and Steven Souza Jr.'s left hand was only bruised and not broken after being hit by a pitch. The 12-13 record is by no means good enough, but when you consider all that they've had to deal with, it's actually not so bad.
