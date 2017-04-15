Chris Sale prevails against Tampa Bay...

Chris Sale prevails against Tampa Bay Rays for first win with Boston Red Sox

19 hrs ago Read more: UPI

It wasn't much, but the Boston Red Sox bats finally came through for Chris Sale in the seventh inning Saturday night. Just after Sale finished seven strong innings, Sandy Leon's bases-loaded RBI groundout to snap a 1-1 and Sale picked up his first win in a Boston uniform with a 2-1 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays.

