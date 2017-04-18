Chris Archer on Jackie Robinson, Tommy Hunter on Orioles
In this episode of our Rays Tales podcast, Times beat writer Marc Topkin talks to the Rays' Chris Archer about Jackie Robinson and the number of black Americans playing baseball, longtime Yankees writer Mark Feinsand for a different perspective on the AL East as well as his new book, and reliever Tommy Hunter on going back to Baltimore to face his former Orioles teammates.
