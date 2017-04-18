Cash Considerations: Rock and Roll Bland
Cash's response to an early post-game presser question about throwing Shane Peterson right into the fire: "I'm really smart for putting him in the lineup?" But little does Kevin know that the quickest way to a nomo's heart is to get the newbie right into the mix. It's something that Joe Maddon did frequently, and it worked surprisingly well then, despite the relative talent of the kids and has-beens that were being thrust into action.
