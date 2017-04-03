Brewers beat Cubs in extra innings, Rays outlast Blue Jays
Mike Montgomery threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th with bases loaded, allowing Ryan Braun to score for the Milwaukee Brewers. Reigning MLB champions the Chicago Cubs suffered a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Tampa Bay Rays trumped the Toronto Blue Jays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC