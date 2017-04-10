Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Nesn TV schedule, live stream, 5 things to watch
The Red Sox open a four-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday with reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello on the mound opposite Chris Archer. Chris Sale, who began his Red Sox career with 12 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, starts Saturday opposite Jake Odorizzi.
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
