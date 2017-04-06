Blake Snell, Rays get slammed by Blue Jays
Talking about players who can have the widest range of impact on the Rays this season, second-year lefty Blake Snell quickly becomes a leading man in the discussion. And that wasn't based just on Thursday night, when he showed both the ability to be the dominating starter the Rays are certain he has the talent to be and to make the kind of mistakes that leave you wondering if he will ever learn.
