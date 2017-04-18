Beltran homers, Astros come back to b...

Beltran homers, Astros come back to beat Rays 6-3

Playing three days before his 40th birthday and a day after his first home run this season, Beltran led off the second inning with his 423rd home run as the Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Friday night. Beltran homered in five straight games for Houston during the 2004 postseason, earning a $119 million, seven-year contract from the New York Mets on the free-agent market.

