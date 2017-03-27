Archer, Rays eye bounce-back year, begin against Yankees
Tampa Bay's opening-day pitcher went from first-time All-Star in 2015 to 19-game loser last year. Now, he looks to set the tone for a bounce-back year when the Rays begin anew Sunday against the New York Yankees in the first game of the major league season.
