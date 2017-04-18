Apr 19 8:00 AM Beckham shows why Rays are sticking with him at shortstop

Tim Beckham finally received his first chance to be an everyday player at the big league level, thanks to the offseason Achilles surgery that still has SS Matt Duffy on the shelf for the foreseeable future. But for most of the first two weeks of the season, the question most often asked was: Is Beckham squandering this chance? He swung the bat well during spring training with a slash-line of .327/.400/.571 and five doubles, three triples and a home run in 19 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.