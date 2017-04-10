Apr 14 3:19 PM For starters: Rays at ...

Apr 14 3:19 PM For starters: Rays at Red Sox, with Chris Archer looking to bust a long streak

10 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

UPDATE, 3:33: Tim Beckham is back at SS, and Derek Norris behind the plate, for the Rays after getting the night off on Thursday. Here is the Rays lineup: Dickerson lf, Kiermaier cf, Longoria 3b, Miller 2b, Souza rf, Morrison 1b, Norris c, Peterson dh, Beckham ss, Archer p DEVELOPING : After getting swept in New York, the Rays open a four-game marathon weekend series against the Red Sox tonight.

